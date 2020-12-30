Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.43 ($15.79).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) stock opened at €9.83 ($11.56) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.96. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

