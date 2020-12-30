OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.40.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
