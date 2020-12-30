OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.

In related news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.