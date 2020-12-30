Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.69% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPNT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. Research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

