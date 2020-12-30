OneSpaWorld Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,617 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,324% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on OSW. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of NYSE OSW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 34,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $847.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.