OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

OneSpan stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.98 million, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,061,000 after purchasing an additional 624,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after buying an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 387,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OneSpan by 211.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 507,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

