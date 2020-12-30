Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.21. Ondas shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2,722 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

