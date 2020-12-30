Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading 8.6% Higher

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 3,155,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,354,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 5.37% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

