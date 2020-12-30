Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00010580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $580,080.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,128 coins and its circulating supply is 562,812 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

