Odyssey 1-Day Volume Tops $202,241.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $202,241.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00134584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00188416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00590231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00314703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053406 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.