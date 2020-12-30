Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) versus Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Critical Contrast

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix and Evelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 1 3 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.59%. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix.

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -780.19% -14,065.71% -81.81% Evelo Biosciences N/A -159.17% -88.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Evelo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $4.23 million 339.78 -$86.37 million ($2.01) -9.99 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$85.47 million ($2.67) -4.22

Evelo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocular Therapeutix. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Evelo Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery. Its lead product candidate is DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, and allergic conjunctivitis; and DEXTENZA, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye diseases. The company also develops OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TIC, an intracameral travoprost implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the reduction of IOP in patients with moderate to severe glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TKI, an intravitreal tyrosine kinase inhibitor implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration(AMD). Its various preclinical programs include OTX- BPI for the treatment of acute ocular pain; OTX-BDI to treat post-operative Pain, and inflammation and bacterial infection; OTX-CSI to treat dry-eye disease; and OTX-IVT, an intravitreal aflibercept implant for the treatment of wet AMD and other back-of-the-eye diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing monoclonal microbial candidates, which are in pre-clinical development stage include EDP1815 for treating psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis; EDP1867 for asthma; EDP2939 for inflammatory disease; and EDP1632 for neuro-inflammatory diseases. In addition, it is developing EDP1503, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.