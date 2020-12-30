Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OBCI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.43. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

