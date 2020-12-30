ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading Down 7.7%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 1,307,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 776,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OBSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Get ObsEva alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.