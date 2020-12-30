O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Trading 13.8% Higher

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s stock price traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.05. 780,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 207,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

OIIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.47 million, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 7.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 210,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

