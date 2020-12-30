Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Up 29%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s stock price shot up 29% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.69. 52,053,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 658% from the average session volume of 6,868,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

