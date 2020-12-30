NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

NXPI stock opened at $155.91 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $167.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

