NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 4,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NWS in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88.

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

