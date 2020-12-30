NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEE opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $2,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

