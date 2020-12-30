Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 3,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

