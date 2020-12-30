Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 3,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
