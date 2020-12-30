Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Trading Down 0.8%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77. 1,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.
