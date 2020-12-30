Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 24,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NIQ)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
