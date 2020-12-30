Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 24,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.