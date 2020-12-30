Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.52

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $15.88. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 11,958 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAZ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

