Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, BITBOX and Bitbns. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $124,185.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00296351 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.07 or 0.01972045 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Huobi, CoinBene, BITBOX, Bitbns, Bitrue, Upbit, Binance, IDEX and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

