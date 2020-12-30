NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.21). NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

NOW stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 19,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $779.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NOW by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after buying an additional 317,716 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOW by 92.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 1,324,818 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NOW by 3,719.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,299,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NOW by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NOW during the third quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

