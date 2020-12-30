Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.94.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 163.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

