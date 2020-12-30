NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NovaGold Resources.

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

NYSE NG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,058. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a current ratio of 63.25.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

