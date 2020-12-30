NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NWE. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.71.

NYSE NWE opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NorthWestern by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 113,354 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 595,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

