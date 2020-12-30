NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

