Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NWPX opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth $408,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 696.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

