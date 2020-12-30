Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS STXS opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.
Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.
