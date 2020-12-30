Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS STXS opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 174.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter valued at $656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 573.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 98,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

