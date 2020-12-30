North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce $107.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.49 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $143.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $378.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $381.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $498.07 million, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $519.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

NOA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,636. The firm has a market cap of $294.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 83.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 245,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

