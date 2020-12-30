Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

NOK opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 319,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 942,798 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 95,469 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

