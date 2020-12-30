Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.58.
NIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
NIU opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
