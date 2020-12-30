Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.58.

NIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.