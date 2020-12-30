NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $160.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.20. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,170 shares of company stock valued at $71,786,761. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.