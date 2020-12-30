NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.99.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 52,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.