NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.
NXRT opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 52,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.