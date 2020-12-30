Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Nexi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NEXPF stock remained flat at $$19.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. Nexi has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

