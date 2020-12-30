News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,317 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 59.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of News by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of News by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

