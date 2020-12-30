New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Trading 5.2% Higher

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 140,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 35,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 294,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. New Providence Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

