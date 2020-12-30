New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NJR stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 344,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 109.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

