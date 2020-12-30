New Gold (NYSE:NGD) vs. Vale (NYSE:VALE) Financial Review

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.6% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Gold and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 1 1 0 0 1.50 Vale 0 1 14 0 2.93

New Gold presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Vale has a consensus target price of $15.34, indicating a potential downside of 8.90%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Vale.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Gold and Vale’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $630.60 million 2.33 -$73.50 million ($0.08) -27.00 Vale $37.57 billion 2.30 -$1.68 billion $1.60 10.53

New Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vale. New Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -9.92% -4.10% -1.50% Vale 3.82% 17.48% 7.32%

Summary

Vale beats New Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. It also offers platinum group metals. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.