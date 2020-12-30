Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) were up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 261,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 469,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 118,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

