NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.99

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 17120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,977.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,957 shares of company stock worth $4,790,885 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 37.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.