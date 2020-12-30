NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $238.04 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $238.04 million and $19.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00004189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00583674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00157502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00304068 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

