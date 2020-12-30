Narrative Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Narrative token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Narrative has a market cap of $30,405.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Narrative alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1,471.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00048600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00131030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00580592 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00157897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00303647 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s launch date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.