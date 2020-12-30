MVL Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM, IDEX and Cashierest. In the last week, MVL has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $29.92 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00289302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,630,888,857 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDCM, Cryptology, CoinBene, Cashierest and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

