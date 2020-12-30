MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.84

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.84 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 458669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

