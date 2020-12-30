Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.95 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00285929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

