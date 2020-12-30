Morgan Stanley Sells 3,490 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 70.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 30.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 18.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 14.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $598.28 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.64.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Y has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $753.33.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.