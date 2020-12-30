Morgan Stanley Sells 139,029 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 494.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMC opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

