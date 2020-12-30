Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Otter Tail by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 276,867 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 115,828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 207,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 207,333 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 89,460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 85,767 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

