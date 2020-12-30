Morgan Stanley Purchases 216,484 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 971,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cerus were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $330,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $326,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,239.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 453,452 shares of company stock worth $3,497,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

